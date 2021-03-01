Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Insider Buys A$163,825.19 in Stock

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) insider Catriona Deans bought 786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$208.43 ($148.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$163,825.19 ($117,018.00).

The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$190.98.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Cochlear’s payout ratio is -45.76%.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7, Nucleus 6, Nucleus CP802, and Kanso sound processors; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha soundarc, Baha 5 sound processor, and Baha sound processor.

