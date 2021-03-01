Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Down 85.8% in February

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 85.8% from the January 28th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

CCHGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Societe Generale cut Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

CCHGY stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.10. 4,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.27. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $33.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

