Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) Position Lessened by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,480 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola European Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.15.

CCEP opened at $50.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.29.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

