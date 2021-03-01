CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000528 BTC on exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $3,985.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000538 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00017031 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 124.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,593,433 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

