Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) PT Raised to $100.00 at Raymond James

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group raised Clean Harbors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Harbors from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Clean Harbors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.70.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Shares of CLH opened at $85.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.28. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $90.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. Analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.