ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 712 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 84,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after buying an additional 35,530 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 220.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 87,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $30.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $73.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.94%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $82,053.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,011.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PFC. Raymond James increased their price objective on Premier Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.50 target price (down from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.63.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

