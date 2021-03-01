ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 44,422 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,422 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,152,000 after acquiring an additional 381,935 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Adient by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,470,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,209,000 after purchasing an additional 158,229 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Adient by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,194,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,287,000 after purchasing an additional 78,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Adient by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,017,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Adient by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ADNT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adient from $24.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Adient from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Adient from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.36.

Shares of ADNT opened at $37.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $40.45.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

