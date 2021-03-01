ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $1,238,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,453,750. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $160.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -84.24 and a beta of 1.68. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.54 and a 52-week high of $286.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. Analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IRTC shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $283.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.77.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

