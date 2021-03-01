ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,986 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In related news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $1,353,765.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,789.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael A. Bless sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $186,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,721.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,291 shares of company stock valued at $4,963,372. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SSD opened at $97.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $105.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.