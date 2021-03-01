ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New $751,000 Investment in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Cantel Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,088,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 2,881.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 292,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,071,000 after buying an additional 282,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cantel Medical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMD opened at $74.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.60. Cantel Medical Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $297.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.50 million. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%. Research analysts expect that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cantel Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sidoti cut Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cantel Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

See Also: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cantel Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantel Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.