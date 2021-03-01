ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $924,000 Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,460 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,523,000 after buying an additional 439,427 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 409,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 50,586 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 209,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 27,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SJI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $25.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 108.04%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

