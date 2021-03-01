Clarivate (CLVT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Clarivate (NYSE: CLVT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/26/2021 – Clarivate had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Clarivate was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Clarivate Analytics PLC operates as an information services and analytics company. It offers scientific, patient and academic research, as well as intelligence, domain and brand protection and intellectual property management solutions. Clarivate Analytics PLC, formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp, is based in Jersey, Channel Islands. “

2/9/2021 – Clarivate was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Clarivate Analytics PLC operates as an information services and analytics company. It offers scientific, patient and academic research, as well as intelligence, domain and brand protection and intellectual property management solutions. Clarivate Analytics PLC, formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp, is based in Jersey, Channel Islands. “

2/8/2021 – Clarivate was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Clarivate Analytics PLC operates as an information services and analytics company. It offers scientific, patient and academic research, as well as intelligence, domain and brand protection and intellectual property management solutions. Clarivate Analytics PLC, formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp, is based in Jersey, Channel Islands. “

Shares of CLVT stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.76. 126,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,879. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $33.55.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

