Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.82.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Compass Point raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,269.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.26. 288,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,139,386. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $46.97.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

