Citigroup Increases MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $500.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $465.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.43.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $385.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $386.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of -88.52 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.27, for a total transaction of $9,634,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,076,090.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total value of $149,764.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,899 shares of company stock worth $54,383,673. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

