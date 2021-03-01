Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,701 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,658 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 2.1% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after buying an additional 6,274,151 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,447 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 60.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,270,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $483,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,797 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $104,089,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,853,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $933,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,408 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.93. 606,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,523,266. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.47. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

