Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $1,106,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 54.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $16.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $340.91. 4,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,268. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $335.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.55. The company has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

