Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Citigroup

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CIEN. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ciena from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.18.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $52.17 on Thursday. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $137,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $111,280.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,493. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Ciena by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ciena by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Ciena by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 78,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

