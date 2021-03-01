CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 587,176 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 72.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,182 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 587,176 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 46.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 626,792 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 50.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 189,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 325,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

IAG stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IAG shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, January 11th. CSFB decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

