CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $756,000 Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 49,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,985,491.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,779.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $1,008,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,230 shares in the company, valued at $50,341,115.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,707 shares of company stock worth $4,052,698 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

BYD stock opened at $58.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.21. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BYD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Truist increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.16.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

