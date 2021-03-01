CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 41.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 216,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,831,000 after buying an additional 63,249 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,739,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,060,000 after buying an additional 23,641 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 34,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $55.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 65.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,053 shares of company stock worth $1,070,030 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on JCI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

