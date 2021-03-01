CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 4,765 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 122.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USNA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:USNA opened at $97.06 on Monday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $101.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 3,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $354,234.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,313.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $182,748.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,004.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,376 shares of company stock worth $3,965,247 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

