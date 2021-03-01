CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 3,655 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 74.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 17,310 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after buying an additional 36,043 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 121,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRUS. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

Shares of CRUS opened at $81.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.89.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $221,521.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,149. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $56,231.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,107.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.