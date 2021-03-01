CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 361 Shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN in the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

CAPE opened at $183.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.54. Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN has a twelve month low of $100.16 and a twelve month high of $190.12.

