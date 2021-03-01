CIBC Raises Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target to $130.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its price objective upped by CIBC from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.53.

CM opened at $92.17 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $46.45 and a one year high of $95.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.1669 per share. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth $652,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

