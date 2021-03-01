CIBC Cuts Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target to $35.00

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CDUAF. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canadian Utilities from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of CDUAF stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $31.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.77.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

