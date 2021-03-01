CIBC Boosts Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target to $35.00

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from $34.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 70.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CFPZF. Raymond James raised their price objective on Canfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canfor from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canfor from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canfor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

Get Canfor alerts:

Canfor stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 12,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,654. Canfor has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.