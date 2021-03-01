CI Investments Inc. Sells 3,083 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,482,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 252.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,788,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,092,000 after buying an additional 1,997,538 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,465 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,683,000 after buying an additional 816,352 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 606.0% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 773,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,154,000 after acquiring an additional 664,355 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $94.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.71. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $100.96.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

