CI Investments Inc. Invests $236,000 in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRN. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,010,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 820.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 301,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,724,000 after buying an additional 248,541 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 1,807.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 180,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 171,333 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Stride during the third quarter valued at $4,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LRN shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stride in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Stride from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stride has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $24.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $52.84.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $508,660.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $509,229.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

