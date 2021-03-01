CI Investments Inc. Has $383,000 Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 141.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 39,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

HUBB opened at $177.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $85.62 and a 52 week high of $180.29.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,296 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,498 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

