CI Investments Inc. Has $355,000 Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 115.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,051 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,589,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $358,520,000 after acquiring an additional 195,120 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $315,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,854 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 7.0% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 17,015,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,306 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 837.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,512,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817,568 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,852,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,925,000 after buying an additional 251,088 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $17.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.56.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $30,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,227 shares in the company, valued at $440,300.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $576,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,305 shares of company stock worth $1,889,872 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

