CI Investments Inc. Buys 809 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,209,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,018,000 after acquiring an additional 83,436 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,318,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,709,000 after buying an additional 53,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 218,549 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Brown & Brown by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 607,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,794,000 after purchasing an additional 37,810 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 5.4% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 603,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $45.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.79. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $48.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

