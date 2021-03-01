CI Investments Inc. Buys 1,691 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WU. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in The Western Union by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in The Western Union by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 21.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 51,282 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in The Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 204,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $5,591,568.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,876.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 7,898 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $187,498.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,918.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,561 shares of company stock worth $7,672,510. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

WU opened at $23.22 on Monday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $25.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 52.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WU. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

