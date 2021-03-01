Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHDN. Bank of America assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.67.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $230.63 on Monday. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $237.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.70 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $1,217,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

