China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Up 335.3% in February

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 335.3% from the January 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised China Merchants Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CIHKY traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.73. 40,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,013. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average of $30.69. China Merchants Bank has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $195.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates in Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and RMB accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

