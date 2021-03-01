China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.86

Shares of China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.86 and last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80.

China Coal Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCOZY)

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily mines for, processes, produces, and sells coal in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical, Mining Machinery, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers thermal and coking coal. It also produces and sells polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products, as well as coke; researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells coal mining machinery and equipment; and provides after-sales services.

