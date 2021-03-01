Chico’s FAS’s (CHS) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Shares of CHS stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $4.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22,740 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.