Chico’s FAS’s (CHS) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.
Shares of CHS stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $4.11.
Chico’s FAS Company Profile
Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.
