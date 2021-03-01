Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,058 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $3.17 on Monday, hitting $103.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,283,205. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $104.96. The company has a market capitalization of $192.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.