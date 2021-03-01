Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,265 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,580,000 after purchasing an additional 121,780 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 138.7% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,292,668 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,994,000 after acquiring an additional 751,144 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.6% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 468,606 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,893,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. 46.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CQP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.05.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc purchased 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $39.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.11. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $41.74.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 174.29%. Analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 116.44%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

