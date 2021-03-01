Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Receives $67.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.90.

Several research firms have issued reports on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.39. 2,553,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,325. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $96,332.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $909,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,607,705.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,572 shares of company stock worth $1,365,002. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

