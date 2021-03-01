CFM Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $530,204.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $470,710.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $3,821,485.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 766,398 shares of company stock worth $61,989,287 in the last quarter. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare stock opened at $75.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.66 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

