CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 65 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,595 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.55, for a total transaction of $26,582,475.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,630,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total value of $1,012,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,823 shares of company stock valued at $86,554,130 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $691.50 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $823.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $570.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,356.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

