CFM Wealth Partners LLC Buys 8,862 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the period. The Williams Companies makes up approximately 2.9% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $9,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMB stock opened at $22.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.94. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

