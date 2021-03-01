CFM Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,011 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,149,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,206,000 after buying an additional 95,973 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,975,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,166,000 after purchasing an additional 52,965 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,784,000 after purchasing an additional 108,948 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,355,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,821,000 after purchasing an additional 52,501 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,278,000 after acquiring an additional 110,907 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:MTUM opened at $162.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.27 and a 200-day moving average of $155.87. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

