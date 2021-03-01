Centrality Market Capitalization Reaches $66.15 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. One Centrality token can now be purchased for $0.0551 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $66.15 million and $1.36 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00055520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.40 or 0.00799148 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00030812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00059107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00028904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00041732 BTC.

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

