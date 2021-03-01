CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Downgraded to “In-Line” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.69.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP opened at $19.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 146,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 312,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 9.4% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.