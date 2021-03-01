CECO Environmental (CECE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect CECO Environmental to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CECE opened at $8.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $291.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

CECE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

