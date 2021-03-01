CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Raised to C$78.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CCL.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$56.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cormark lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Shares of CCL.B opened at C$67.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.64. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of C$34.57 and a 12-month high of C$67.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$56.07.

In other news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total transaction of C$504,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,160 shares in the company, valued at C$1,509,600.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.