CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on CCL Industries from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CCL Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.25.

OTCMKTS:CCDBF opened at $52.11 on Friday. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $52.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.03.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The company's CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

