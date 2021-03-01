Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Stock Position Raised by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 303.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,567 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,716 shares during the period. Cavco Industries accounts for about 0.5% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Cavco Industries worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,417,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,630,000 after acquiring an additional 49,907 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 82,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after acquiring an additional 30,059 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,791,000 after acquiring an additional 27,235 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 191,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,682,000 after acquiring an additional 26,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 121,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,995,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVCO traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,953. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.58 and a twelve month high of $231.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Cavco Industries from $234.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

