Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) had its price target upped by Roth Capital from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Casper Sleep from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casper Sleep presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.27.

CSPR opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $340.06 million and a PE ratio of -1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58. Casper Sleep has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $10.97.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. On average, research analysts predict that Casper Sleep will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

